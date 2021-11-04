Montecito Union School celebrates Grand Opening of Nature Lab

MONTECITO, Calif. - Cheers rang out as the much-anticipated Nature Lab opened at Montecito Union School.

MUS Superintendent Anthony Ranii, along with several elementary school students by his side ,cut the ribbon on the brand new outdoor learning space.

Located next to the school, the three-acre property includes several outstanding learning opportunities for students.

There is a farmstand where students can grow fruits and vegetables, a pond with water features, an art studio with a giant weaving loom and an opportunity for kids to make pottery.

The students favorite area is likely to be the animal habitat that currently houses chickens, a tortoise and coming soon, a pot-belly pig.

Teachers can guide students in outdoor learning either with specific lessons or an impromptu trip to get outside and work under blue skies.

The property includes a new solar structure that will generate 100% of the electricity needs for the entire school.

The project was funded entirely by donations and it will continue to grow over the next couple of years.