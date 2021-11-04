Fire guts building at Los Angeles Koreatown strip mall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fire has gutted part of a strip mall in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles, but no injuries are reported. The Fire Department says the blaze erupted around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the one-story shopping center. More than 100 firefighters battled the blaze. But crews were forced off the roof by the danger and fought the flames with streams of water from outside. Fire officials say the roof collapsed, and news reports showed the building’s facade also falling. It took about 90 minutes to knock down the fire. There is no word on what caused the blaze.