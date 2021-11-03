Hawaii girl continues fight against rare brain tumor

By Mika Miyashima

Click here for updates on this story

KAHALUU, Hawaii (KITV) — The family of a young O’ahu girl, who’s been battling a rare brain tumor over the past year and a half, says she’s showing some signs of improvement.

Cheyleia Gomes, 10, of Kahaluu is currently in New York City for a clinical trial at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. Although she’s been in and out of the hospital, her family says the tumor is stable, and parts of it are even shrinking. Cheyleia’s speech and mobility have also improved.

“Her speech is faster now,” explained Cheyleia’s mom, Rhianna Ramos. “It isn’t dragging like how it was before.”

Cheyleia returns home at the end of this month. She said her dream is still to go to Disneyland for her birthday in December.

“I want to ride all the rides and try all the food,” said Cheyleia.

Since Cheyleia was first diagnosed in August 2020, the family says money has been a constant stress. They have created a GoFundMe page to help. If you’d like to donate, visit the link below:

gofundme.com/f/2868ft2ceo

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.