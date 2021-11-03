Giants have positive COVID test, retesting players, coaches

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants running backs coach Burton Burns has tested positive for COVID-19 and the organization is requiring all players, coaches, team personnel and management to retest for the virus on Wednesday. Coach Joe Judge said 13 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Burns was the only one in that group who tested positive when retested. Burns, who turned 69 last week, and his wife are staying in their condo. Judge would not say whether the assistant coach was experiencing any symptoms.