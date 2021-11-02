Lockdown lifted at St. Joe, Righetti HS after no credible threat found

UPDATE 9:25 A.M. - The lock-out and shelter in place for St. Joseph High School and Righetti High School has been lifted.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has found no credible threat. And will provide more information later, according to a statement.

ORCUTT, Calif. - St. Joseph High School is on lock-out, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple Sheriff's units are at the campus in Orcutt Tuesdsay morning after an apparent threat was made against the school. Righetti High School also has deputies on it's campus across the street. Students and staff were told to shelter in place while St. Joseph High School is checked.

https://twitter.com/SBSOPIO/status/1455561832895184903?s=20

"The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office requested that Righetti High School shelter in place about 8:30 a.m. this morning," Santa Maria Joint Union High School District's Kenny Klein said in a statement. "We are cooperating with law enforcement. Righetti is not the location of the direct threat. I’ll send an update in a little while."

Sheriff's deputies are investigating the threat, which was made on social media. The Sheriff's Office believes the scene will be cleared soon, according to a department tweet.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when available.