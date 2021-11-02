One dead, two injured in Nipomo house fire

NIPOMO, Calif. - A fire at a home in Nipomo has taken the life of at least one person and injured two others. The fire was reported at a residential structure on the 1400-block of W Tefft Street Tuesday morning.

CAL FIRE San Luis Obispo reported a two story home was well involved when they arrived at the scene. Two patients have been taken to a local hospital. A third did not survive, according to the fire department.

The victim who died has only been identified as a woman, no names or ages have been released.

This is a developing story and more information will be added when it becomes available.