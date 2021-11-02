EZ Bike Project hosting demo ride in Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The electric bike demo program is underway to offer new ways to reduce traffic and air pollution in Santa Maria.

Throughout the month of November, the EZ Bike Project will be offering free e-bike demos to residents and commuters as alternative transportation to reduce pollution and traffic in Santa Barbara County.

Kent Epperson, Director of Traffic Solutions at SBCAG explains, “Greater competition and economies of scale have brought down the price and increased the accessibility, quality and selection of e-bikes. The EZBike Project has a fleet of 13 e-bikes from local and online retailers that range in price from less than $1,000 to more than $4,000. The selection offers participants the opportunity to compare features, pricing, and ride quality between the different demo bikes. Either way, the investment one makes in an e-bike will save money compared to driving a car.”

The event goes from November 2 to 7 and 11 to 15.

The multi-day demos offer the opportunity for riders to take an e-bike home and ride it over a five-day period.

The EZBike Showcase and Demo Ride events also provide a setting for individuals to compare and ride different models and brands in one visit, all without pressure to purchase a bicycle.

There are also multiple bikes demos where riders can test out the e-bikes in one setting, the three EZBike Showcase and Demo Ride events will be on November 2, 7, and 15.

The demo events will be at the Center for Employment Training at 509 West Morrison Avenue and Bici Centro Santa Maria at 310 East Oak Street.

There are no charges for the demo but a returnable credit card damage deposit is required.

Riders interested in the event must be a resident in Santa Barbara County.

To make a reservation, click here.




