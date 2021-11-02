City of Santa Maria pushes for free public-accessible Wi-Fi

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria Information Technology (IT) Division is working to provide broadband accessibility.

This will be primarily in low-income neighborhoods where the need is greater.

The project would be done by extending the City’s fiber network into selected.

Free Wi-Fi would also be provided in public places like the City's public facilities and parks.

In doing so, the Wi-Fi will also serve a secondary purpose.

It would to provide Wi-Fi to City personnel conducting business and providing City services.

Based on the documentation provided by HUD, this activity is eligible if the primary use of the Wi-Fi is to benefit low to moderate-income people.

According to HUD and census information, Santa Maria has 12 Census Tracts that fall into the Low- to Moderate- income bracket.

These 12 tracts collectively make up 74 percent of the City's population.

Using survey data from The Graduate School andUniversity Center of the City University of New York's Hard to Count Maps, staff estimates more than 20 percent of those living in these low to moderate-income census tracts

do not have internet or dialup access.