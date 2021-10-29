Betteravia Government Campus lights up with local art

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The County of Santa Barbara, City of Santa Maria and Allan Hancock College joined forces to light up the Betteravia Government Campus with local art.

There is a new public art installation called Valley of Light designed by local artist Nancy Jo Ward, Professor of Design at Allan Hancock College.

The artwork was installed this month at the County's Government Campus.

It's located at the intersection of South Miller Street and Betteravia Road.