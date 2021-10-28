Cooler conditions ahead for your weekend

Very hot out there Thursday for October with Santa Barbara hitting 91 degrees and the Santa Barbara airport hitting 87, tieing the old record set in 2015. Wind advisory for Ventura County expired at 3PM Thursday. The coasts and valleys will cool on Friday. More widespread cooler temperatures and cloudier skies are expected by the weekend. Weekend high temperatures expected to be in the 60s.

There will be a decent jump down in temperatures Friday as the ridge moves east and offshore flow weakens, eventually turning onshore. An earlier sea breeze will hit the coast.

Temperatures will continue cooling through the weekend with increasing onshore flow bringing back night to morning cloud cover. Halloween will be mild to chilly and trick-or-treaters should wear layers. Expect lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s with highs only in the 60s for Halloween.

A weak cold front will push down the state Monday, and has a slight chance of producing moisture on the Central Coast. Mid and high-level clouds will increase everywhere.

A weak ridge will warm temperatures slightly and clear skies better Tuesday.