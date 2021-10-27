Santa Barbara Dia de los Muertos festival to remember victims of gun violence and prevent future violence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead is a popular festival in Mexican culture. This year the Resilience Institute is putting a different spin on their festival.

On Saturday, October 30 they will host an event at Chase Palm Park from noon until 8 p.m. The event will have live music, food, drinks, merchant booths and activities for kids.

Like most Dia de los Muertos events, there will be alters honoring those who have died. And those at the Resilience Institute’s event will honor those who have died from gun violence. Proceeds from the event will help fund gun awareness programs to prevent potential future gun violence.

For more information about tickets and the event visit the Eventbrite page.