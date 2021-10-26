Ventura man arrested for attempted murder, violently resisting police after stabbing incident

VENTURA, Calif. -- A man was arrested in connection to a stabbing on Tuesday in Ventura.

Ventura police arrested a man in connection to a stabbing on October 15 where a Ventura man was critically wounded.

The man was identified as a 26-year-old transient man living in the Ventura area.

On October 19, police served an arrest warrant to the man at the Ventura promenade.

According to police, the man violently resisted arrest and fled from the officers into the Ventura river bottom.

A search was placed in the area but the suspect was not located.

On Tuesday at around 4 a.m., patrol officers were searching encampments in the Ventura river bottom and located the suspect.

The suspect was arrested without further incident and transported to Ventura County Jail.

He was arrested for attempted murder, violently resisting a police officer and additional charges stemming from an unrelated domestic dispute of domestic violence causing injury and false imprisonment.

His bail is set at $500,000.

The victim remains hospitalized in serious condition.