Flash Flood Warning issued for Alisal Fire burn area as Atmospheric River brings rain, wind

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the Alisal Fire burn scar. This means a flash flood is imminent or occurring.

The Flash Flood Warning will be in place until 11:15 a.m.

Santa Barbara County sent an emergency alert with a Shelter in Place Order for those in the burn scar. The alert says for people to "Stay Inside" and "Go to innermost room or higher ground."

This is a breaking story and updates will be made when they become available.

The storm is moving quickly across the region, as the front is perpendicular to the jet stream. Northern areas received rain starting Sunday night, and the front will make its way over the South Coast in the morning. Showers will follow the main front before afternoon clearing.

Rainfall totals are expected to reach over an 1 to 3 inches for Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, up to 4 inches in the Santa Ynez mountains, and up to 7 inches in the northwest corner of San Luis Obispo County.

Debris flow, roadway flooding, and gusty winds are a concern. There is a flash flood watch in the Santa Barbara County mountains and on the South Coast. Rainfall rates around the Alisal burn scar are expected to reach between .3 to .6 inches an hour, and a chance to reach 1 inch an hour for short periods.

A wind advisory will go into effect until noon for all of San Luis Obispo County, and until 2:00 pm for northern and central Santa Barbara County and the Ventura County mountains. Wind speeds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, and isolated gusts up to 60 mph.

There is a high surf warning until 9:00 pm on the Central Coast with waves up to 20 feet. There is also an advisory on the South Coast and Ventura County coastline expiring at 3:00 am Wednesday. Breaking waves could reach 12 feet.