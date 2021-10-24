Masters champion Matsuyama wins by 5 shots in Japan

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama had three birdies in five holes on the back nine and eagled the 18th for good measure for a five-stroke victory at the PGA Tour’s Zozo Championship. It was Matsuyama’s first PGA Tour win in his native Japan, although he’s only had one previous attempt. In 2019, Tiger Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship, the first-ever PGA Tour event in Japan, and last year the tournament was moved to California due to COVID-19 restrictions. Matsuyama finished with a 65 and a 15-under total of 265 at Narashino Country Club. It was his seventh PGA Tour victory.