Traffic snarled southbound through Carpinteria due to 101 rollover

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - A rollover crash has caused slowing on Highway 101 through Carpinteria Wednesday morning.

The morning commute has been a slow one for drivers going southbound since the accident was reported at 6:54 a.m. near Padaro Lane. The California Highway Patrol is reporting a single vehicle rolled over and is on it's roof in the slow lane. The driver reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Traffic is backed up to at least Evans Road.