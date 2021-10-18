Former Santa Barbara County 5th District Supervisor Joseph Centeno has died

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Administrators with the Santa Barbara County 5th District has confirmed the county's former supervisor Joseph Centeno passed away over the weekend.

Santa Barbara County's 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino described Centeno as "a leader with a life time of service."

Centeno served as the Chief of Police for the Santa Maria Police Department.

He served as the Mayor of the City of Santa Maria.

Lavagnino says Centeno had a passion for helping children throughout the community.

One of his signature projects was making sure children in Cuyama had a swimming pool.

Centeno created the Joe Centeno Aquatic Center.