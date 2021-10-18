Family searching for answers after mom of 5 shot, killed

By Emma Lockhart

PHOENIX (KPHO) — Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Friday night near 40th Avenue and Indian School. Investigators identified the woman as 45-year-old Cleopatra Johnson, who leaves behind five kids who are desperate for answers.

“Someone took her life for no apparent reason,” said Kobie Morton, Johnson’s ex-husband.

As of Sunday night, police say no one has been arrested and there is no suspect information. Johnson’s family is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

“She should not be able to go to the bus stop and just get killed like that,” said Kobie Morton, Johnson’s stepson.

Now, Johnson’s family is remembering her as funny, kind and the life of the party. “Her personality, she always made us laugh. That is what I will miss most about her,” said Morton.

