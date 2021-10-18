Democrats are developing a replacement for cornerstone climate measure in sweeping economic package

By Ella Nilsen, CNN

Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota confirmed to CNN that Democrats are developing a replacement for the clean electricity program in their sweeping economic package. The program will likely be dropped from the bill after opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, CNN reported Friday.

