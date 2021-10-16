Tuffy’s Pet Foods issues recall for dog food with high levels of vitamin D

By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Tuffy’s Pet Foods is voluntarily recalling dog food with potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D.

The recall is for approximately 1,600 cases of Pure Vita Salmon Entree Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton, the pet food manufacturer said.

“Consuming elevated levels of vitamin D in dog food can cause adverse reactions in dogs of all sizes, including symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss,” Tuffy’s said in a statement. “When ingested at excessive levels, vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction.”

Tuffy’s said there have been no reports of illness or injury in dogs due to the food, and that the company is “acting out of an abundance of caution.”

Still, the pet food manufacturer advises consumers to stop feeding the product to dogs and contact a veterinarian if a dog that consumed it is exhibiting any symptoms.

The recall is limited to Pure Vita Salmon Entrée Dog Food in a Tetrapak carton, bearing UPC code: 0 73893 96202 1.

Consumers can return the product to retailers for a full refund, Tuffy’s said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.