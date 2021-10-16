Rising rallies Utah to 35-21 win over No. 18 Arizona State

By JOHN COON

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Cameron Rising threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns in the second half, rallying Utah to a 35-21 victory over No. 18 Arizona State. Rising added 59 yards and a touchdown on six carries. Tavion Thomas ran for 84 yards and a touchdown. The Utes (4-2, 3-0 Pac-12) took over sole possession of first place in the Pac-12 South and are the only remaining unbeaten team in Pac-12 play. Jayden Daniels threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns to lead Arizona State. Daniels rushed for 46 yards and a TD. The Sun Devils (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) surrendered 28 unanswered points in the second half. Utah scored on four straight drives in the second half to erase a 14-point halftime deficit.