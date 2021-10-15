Inmate death investigation in Arkansas jail

By Brett Rains

VAN BUREN, Arkansas (KHBS , KHOG) — According to Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante, detention deputies at the Crawford County Justice Center found Oddie Owens unresponsive in his jail cell Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to help, but the sheriff said Owens died. The cause of death is under investigation.

Sheriff Damante said Owens was in a cell by himself and there were no signs of foul play. The body has been sent to the Arkansas Medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.

