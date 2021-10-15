Community mourns loss of mother and son in Tennessee, died a week apart from complications of COVID-19

By CAMERON TAYLOR

SPRING HILL, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Midstate community is mourning the loss of a mother and her son. They died just a week apart from complications of COVID-19. Austin Corbett was known as the original “Spartan Super Fan.”

“Everybody knew that was Austin Corbett and that this was his team,” Morgan Miller, one of Austin Corbett’s best friends said. Morgan Miller and Austin went to Summit High School together in Spring Hill. She was one of his best friends and met him through the Best Buddies program.

“He just always made me feel so loved and just cared for and that’s how I think how he made a lot of people feel,” Miller said.

News4 also spoke with Brant Pewitt who knew Austin for 19 years. He was his neighbor and school resource officer.

“For me, it’s his heart,” Brant Pewitt, a neighbor and family friend said.

Around three weeks ago, Pewitt said the Corbett family contracted COVID-19.

Austin’s dad, Bill, recovered, but he and his mom were sent to the hospital. Austin’s mom, Maude, died last Wednesday.

A week later, the Summit High School grad passed away from complications of COVID-19.

“It’s hard to put into words especially for me because I’ve been so close to the family for so long. It’s traumatic,” Pewitt said.

The family also owns the Old School Café, which is a staple in the Spring Hill community. A sign at the door now says closed until further notice.

To help the family, Pewitt put together a GoFundMe page to pay for funeral expenses and support them. Since then, donations have poured in.

“For me, it just shows their influence and impact on the community,” Pewitt said.

It’s a sign the community will never forget Maude and Austin.

“He loved everyone and everyone just loved him right back,” Miller said.

A celebration of life is planned for October 24th at 2 p.m. at Summit High School. To honor Austin, the organizers are asking everyone to dress casual and to wear Summit Spartan colors.

