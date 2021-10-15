Arizona authorities say house fire that killed two women was ‘not accidental’

By PETER VALENCIA

Click here for updates on this story

TEMPE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Authorities said Friday morning that Monday’s deadly house fire in Tempe was not accidental. They are still working to determine exactly how it started. Two women were killed.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at a home near Priest Drive and Southern Avenue. When police arrived, they found flames shooting from all of the windows. A neighbor reported that they had heard an explosion shortly before the blaze. Aerial video from Arizona’s Family News Chopper showed the gutted home.

Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Assistant Chief Andrea Glass says investigators were quickly able to rule out a natural gas explosion. Crews also ruled out an electrical fire. Glass explained that a Gilbert Fire and Rescue K-9 found accelerants — or flammable liquids — that might have sparked the blaze. Those materials have been handed over to a lab for examination.

Authorities also said it’s not clear what motive for the fire might have been, but they believe it was an isolated incident. The names of the victims have not yet been identified. Tempe Police Sgt. Natalie Barela said there were no suspects being sought at this time. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s report is still pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.