Leaders declare foul odor public nuisance

By KCAL KCBS Staff

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — LA County Public Works investigators have determined a foul odor described by some to be like “rotten eggs” is due to low levels of hydrogen sulfide being released from decaying vegetation in the Dominguez Channel.

But County and city officials have yet to release a plan to get rid of the foul odor. Some residents have complained of feeling sick after inhaling the stench.

“It makes me have a headache. It’s really strong,” said Diana Wade, a Carson resident.

She said her patience is wearing thin after getting back-to-back headaches from breathing in pungent air in Carson for more than a week now.

Carson city leaders have officially declared the odor a public nuisance, which will give residents access to county funds for upgraded air filters.

“We’re kind of wondering if it’s safe, but we’re just hoping it goes away soon,” said Cesia Garcia, a Carson resident.

Public Works officials have said part of the problem is because the area hasn’t seen much rain, which would normally flush out the Channel.

As officials look at ways to remedy the problem, neighbors say they’ll be spending more time indoors until then.

“I don’t want it to affect my body, you know, because we got COVID, then that’s strong, and it could make me sick,” said Wade. “I have Diabetes and I just don’t want that to affect me.”

County health officials say exposure to hydrogen sulfide at low levels may cause headaches and nausea, but do not cause long term health effects. Residents who must purchase air filters will be reimbursed.

