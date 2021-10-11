Woman spends days in jail for getting too close to grizzly, cubs

CNN - Regional

By WBBM Staff

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A trip to Yellowstone National Park landed Samantha Daring, 25, four days in jail.

What did she do?

She got way too close trying to take a picture of a grizzly mother bear and her two cubs in the Roaring Mountain area at the park.

According to charges filed in federal court in Wyoming, she was about 15 feet away from the bear. Park regulations require visitors to stay at least 300 feet away.

Investigators received a tip that lead them to a video she was tagged in of the moment.

This happened back in May; she was charged with feeding, touching, teasing, frightening or intentionally disturbing wildlife and violating closures and use limits. Daring has pleaded guilty.

Now, she’s banned from Yellowstone for a year, and must pay $1,000 to a wildlife protection fund, and an additional $1,000 in fines.

