Man accused of killing girlfriend surrenders

By Melanie Wingo

FRENCH CAMP, California (KCRA) — A stabbing suspect accused of killing his girlfriend Brandi Hornsby and wounding her mother in Stockton earlier in the week has surrendered safely after an hourslong standoff in the Bay Area Saturday, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

D’Angelo Webb, 24, was located at the 40 block of Ambrose Way in Bay Point.

“Because Mr. Webb saw us, he decided to run or try to run out of the house and then ran back in the house and lock himself in there. We decided to surround the house and then back away,” said Sandra Mendez with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

She said they called in a SWAT team soon after and negotiations began.

Mendez told KCRA 3 outside the San Joaquin County Jail where Webb was taken late Saturday afternoon that he told deputies he was armed, but he never showed signs of being in possession of a weapon.

“That’s why they continued to just talk to him and try to convince them to come out peacefully. He did hold back for quite a few hours, but then changed his mind and did come out peacefully,” Mendez said.

Pepperoni pizza was involved as part of the negotiations, officials confirmed. Webb also asked for alcohol but it was not provided.

Webb will appear in court Oct. 13, according to San Joaquin County inmate records.

On Oct. 4, the sheriff’s office said deputies were responding to reports of a stabbing at a home in Stockton. There, deputies found Hornsby, 24, dead inside the residence.

The sheriff’s office said Hornsby and Webb were dating and had a 6-week-old daughter.

Webb also attacked Hornsby’s mother, and she was taken to a nearby hospital where her condition is now stable, officials said.

Officials said Webb had fled with his daughter when the sheriff’s office was called. An Amber Alert was issued and deactivated a short time later when the child was found.

“He realized that someone had witnessed him injuring the grandmother of the child. And so that’s why he fled with the baby,” Mendez said.

The sheriff’s office said Webb had dropped her off at a family’s home and she was not harmed. Mendez said the child was placed in protective custody, but it’s unclear if she has been released to family or relatives.

Hornsby’s family released a statement Saturday that read:

“Loved ones are grateful for their answered prayers. And the law enforcement’s hard work. Thank you to everyone who added to the prayer for his capture and for the family’s safety.”

The sheriff’s office credited the community for calling in and messaging detectives on social media with numerous tips that helped lead investigators to Webb.

“Big relief,” Mendez said. “I feel a big relief, personally. I think that our community was in danger, so I’m really glad that he was brought in.”

