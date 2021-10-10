Sungjae Im runs the tables in Las Vegas victory

AP National Sports

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Sungjae Im has run the tables in Las Vegas. Im was three shots behind going into the final round of the Shriners Children’s Open and shot a 62 to win by four over Matthew Wolff. It looked like the final round would be a shootout. The 23-year-old South Korean turned it into a one-man show. Im made seven birdies in an eight-hole stretch around the turn. When he walked off the 13th green, he was 24 under and leading by four. Im won for the second time on the PGA Tour. Wolff made two late birdies to finish second.