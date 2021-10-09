Man who drove truck onto sidewalk gets beaten, dies near LA

AP California

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after he tried to hit people on a sidewalk with his truck, crashed against a building and then was pulled out and beaten by the group near Los Angeles. Sheriff’s officials say the man was asked to leave a business in Hawthorne early Saturday. The Daily Breeze reports man then intentionally drove the truck onto the sidewalk, nearly hitting a group of patrons. The patrons took the driver out of the truck and fought with him. Most of the people involved in the fight were interviewed by detectives and then released, pending the result of an autopsy.