State creates resource to organize volunteer support for Afghan refugees coming to Michigan

By JAMES PAXSON

MICHIGAN (WNEM) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the office of Global Michigan, and the Michigan Community Service Commission are asking Michiganders to volunteer in helping the welcoming of about 1,300 Afghan allies and nationals expected to come to Michigan in the next couple months.

Michiganders can find volunteer opportunities to support the people arriving in Michigan.

“We urge everyone to join us in welcoming these Afghan families to Michigan and ensuring they have the resources they need to succeed,” Whitmer said. “We will continue to embrace our duty to honor and protect these families as they flee from violence and political persecution. Especially given the recent treatment of Haitians at our border, we also urge humane treatment of all immigrants arriving to the U.S., regardless of their origin.”

Global Michigan with the Michigan State Housing Development Authority has worked to secure $500,000 of funds to temporarily house the arrivals.

“The Office of Global Michigan is working closely with our federal, state, private and philanthropic partners to ensure Afghan individuals and families feel welcome and connected with the resources they need,” said Poppy Hernandez, Office of Global Michigan director. “We look forward to working with the Michigan Community Service Commission and supporting organizations serving Afghan evacuees in this effort to identify volunteer roles and donations to ease their transition.”

