Mbappé inspires comeback as France beats Belgium 3-2

AP National Sports

By DANIELLA MATAR

Associated Press

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Kylian Mbappé redeemed himself with a goal and an assist as France fought back from two goals down to beat Belgium 3-2 and reach the Nations League final against Spain. Theo Hernández scored the last-minute winner to complete the comeback and send France through to Sunday’s final. Spain beat Italy in the other semifinal. Two quickfire goals at the end of the first half had given Belgium a seemingly comfortable lead but Mbappé set up Karim Benzema in the 62nd minute and converted a penalty seven minutes later.