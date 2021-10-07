Skip to Content
Firefighters contain kitchen fire in rural Arroyo Grande

Firefighters were able to contain a small fire at a home in rural Arroyo Grande.
Firefighters were able to contain a small fire at a home in rural Arroyo Grande.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters were able to contain a small fire at a home in rural Arroyo Grande.

The fire broke out in the 2000 block of Lopez Drive just before 10 a.m. Thursday.

The area is near Lopez Drive and Valley View Place.

Photos from the scene show crews responding to what appears to be a cabin-like home.

CAL FIRE said the flames were contained to the kitchen.

Fire crews were expected to stay at the scene for a short time to clean up.

