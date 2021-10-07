Crews still searching for 3-year-old who followed dog into woods in Texas

News

By Brhe Berry

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Crews searched all night for a 3-year-old boy who went missing after following a dog into the woods in Grimes County Wednesday afternoon.

At one point, search crews said the dogs had his scent, but lost it. The search is located in a very thick, wooded area, making it difficult.

According to deputies, the family had just returned from grocery shopping to the area at FM-1774 near Foxfire Road in Grimes County, just past the Renaissance festival grounds.

Their 3-year-old son, Christopher Ramirez, was playing with a neighbor’s dog, and they believe he followed the dog into the woods around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The dog returned, but the toddler did not.

Christopher was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and Mickey Mouse shoes.

The Grimes County Sheriff says they had divers search a specific pond yesterday where the dog is known to go.

“We have an enormous amount of volunteers from different agencies, the search team, civilians, citizens,” Sheriff Don Sowell said. “We’ll stay here until we find him.”

There are many people in the area searching for Christopher, including the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, game wardens, eight different fire departments, Texas Department of Criminal Justice dogs, countless volunteers and more.

The forest is so thick, crews say it’s impossible to search by ATVs, and there is a heavy canopy, so it’s hard to see the ground from above.

