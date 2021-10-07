AP source: Jets, Franklin-Myers agree to 4-year extension

News

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets and defensive end John Franklin-Myers agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension. The 25-year-old Franklin-Myers is one of the Jets’ young standouts on their defensive line. Financial details were not immediately available. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the extension. It was first reported by the New York Daily News. Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his rookie contract. He has already tied his season high with three sacks in the Jets’ first four games.