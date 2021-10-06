Woman, 18, shot by school officer removed from life support

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old woman shot by a Long Beach school safety officer who fired at a moving car has died after being removed from life support. Her family says Mona Rodriguez died Tuesday and her organs were donated to five people for transplants. Police say Rodriguez, the mother of a 5-month-old son, was shot Sept. 27 in a parking lot near Millikan High School in Long Beach. She was in the passenger seat of a car that was driving away after Rodriguez had gotten into a fight with a 15-year-old girl. Her family wants the officer prosecuted for murder.