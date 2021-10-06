Police: No charges in alleged assault on golfers in Alabama

CNN - Regional

By HAL SCHEURICH

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WALA) — The Gulf Shores Police Department has closed its case of three golfers who were allegedly assaulted during a tournament Sunday, September 26, 2021. Nobody will be charged.

The alleged assault happened at Craft Farms Golf Resort. Three golfers said they were assaulted by several young men in camouflage after a confrontation on the third tee box on the Cotton Creek course. The golfers told police the other party was blowing an air horn during their tee shots. It was when the golfers confronted them, they said several assailants came out of the woods and began fighting with them. Police said it was a prank gone wrong and after looking at all the evidence, said they saw nothing that would warrant charges.

“When we spoke the first time, you know there was a lot of unknowns on injuries, etcetera,” explained Lt. Jason Woodruff with Gulf Shores Police. “Not to take anything away. There were significant injuries. Just legally speaking, after talking to the DA’s Office, etcetera, it just led us to where we are now.”

Police said the men pulling the prank have video of the confrontation but that even after viewing it, it’s not clear who the aggressors were.

“I know they were out there to record. I don’t know if they were looking for reaction or they were just looking for comedy. I don’t know,” Woodruff said.

Investigators said it will now be up to the golfers to pursue further legal action if they so choose. They would have to go to the local magistrate’s office to do that and take it through the city court system. Police said it is unfortunate that any of this happened.

“I get that it may have been a prank, but I mean, it all could have been avoided,” said Woodruff. “I mean, it’s just unnecessary, really.”

The bizarre case got a lot of attention. Police said they were even contacted by the New York Post and TMZ but aren’t sure what they will do with the information. The people involved haven’t been identified by police. If any of them care to pursue further legal action, they have up to a year to file a complaint.

