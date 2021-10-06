Milwaukee family doesn’t know why someone sprayed their house with gunfire

CNN - Regional

By Nick Bohr

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — A Milwaukee family says they no longer feel safe in their home after it was sprayed with gunfire.

There are bullet holes through the siding and windows of the front of Miguel Rodriguez’s house on Milwaukee’s north side.

The gunfire pierced the house early Wednesday.

“My wife and oldest son were sleeping to the left of where most of the gunshots made their way through,” Rodriguez said.

He said police arrived and started tracking the path of the approximately 17 shots fired.

“It went through the front of the house, this wall, this wall here and then finally died down, and they found the bullet in the tub,” Rodriguez said.

Somehow, no one was hit.

“We don’t know why this would happen to us. It just doesn’t make any sense,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez just bought the house six months ago and figures someone seeking revenge targeted the wrong house. He didn’t want WISN 12 News to disclose its location.

“It’s really all strange. It doesn’t make sense,” Rodriguez said.

“So it’s hard to sleep at night now?” WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr asked him.

“Oh absolutely. The peace of mind is gone now for sure,” Rodriguez said.

So far, police haven’t made any arrests.

The family is now looking to move. There is GoFundMe set up for the family to help them relocate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.