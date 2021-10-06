Mechanic sees rush of business as more people opt to fix costly repairs

CNN - Regional

By Jamie Sherrod, Anna Muckenfuss

SAGINAW, Michigan (WNEM) — What’s usually a slow season for Bushey’s Automotive in Saginaw, is now busier than ever.

“Very stressful. You’re answering 50…60…70 calls a day and dealing with customers on the phone and in the shop,” said Sean Lindaur, the manager. “People are just fixing cars way more than they ever have in the past.”

In different times, costly repairs might have persuaded customers to look for a new set of wheels.

But now, Lindaur said they’re willing to pay extra to keep what they have on the road.

It’s a heck of a lot cheaper right now to fix them than it is to try to buy something used,” Lindaur said.

The ongoing chip shortage is drastically limiting new and used car inventory, meaning dealerships are less likely to offer discounts.

Prices are skyrocketing. Bottom line, buying any car is likely to cost a pretty penny.

“It’s cheaper right now to put a motor in a car and keep that car and run it for a few more years until stuff settles down,” Lindaur said. “We’ve had a lot of calls on motor replacements, but again it’s a big repair and a lot of shops don’t do them, and a lot of people would just scrap a car and just go get a different one, but you can’t.”

And those 50…60…70 calls a day they’ve been getting have translated in more work that is piling up fast.

“Right now, we’re probably 6-8 a day but we’re probably getting 30-40 calls a day we’re right now about a week and a half out and still taking appointments people just want to get in,” Lindaur said.

And that’s as they prepare for the usual busy winter season. Lindaur is hoping the chip shortage comes to an end soon.

