Hit-and-run victim says workers from nearby pub helped save his life

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The victim in a hit-and-run crash issued a thank you Tuesday to those he said helped save his life.

Sherman Scott Reed was riding his moped on Haywood Road in West Asheville when he was hit Sunday night. Reed said workers from Westville Pub and the Brew Pump helped save his life.

Asheville police said Emily Ann Young was arrested Tuesday. She was charged with felony hit-and-run and released on a $50,000 bond.

“I really appreciate everything y’all did to help me out there, that was truly a blessing,” Reed said. “I just want to say thank you for everybody who pitched in and helped me out during my time in need and during the accident.”

Reed, who suffered many broken bones, has had four blood transfusions since the wreck Sunday night. His family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his medical bills, including multiple surgeries.

