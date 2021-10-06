Dolly Parton’s businesses donate $700,000 to aid Middle TN in Flood Relief

CNN - Regional

By Torrence Banks

Click here for updates on this story

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — Dolly Parton, along with the Dollywood Foundation, collaborated with her Smoky Mountain businesses to donate $700,000 to aid the United Way of Humphreys County following the dangerous flood in August.

Parton’s friend, country music legend Loretta Lynn, lives in Humphreys County. This led to her decision to donate to the United Way of Humphreys County following the support she received when her businesses were damaged in the 2016 Sevier County wildfires.

Lynn picked the United Way to be the recipient of the gift due to their rebuilding efforts. Her ranch in Hurricane Mills was damaged by the flood.

“I hope that this money can be put to good use to help the people of Middle Tennessee with what they need during their recovery,” Parton said. “Loretta and her people helped us out so much following the wildfires in 2016 that I just knew we had to do something to help them.”

While several counties were damaged by the flood, Humphreys County was the most severely impacted. Over 20 people lost their lives in the 15 inches of rain that fell in late August.

Anyone that is interested in donated to United Way of Humphreys County, visit this site:

protect-us.mimecast.com/s/p-jHC1wMw3Fp43WLXcL9AjY?domain=unitedwayhumphreys.org

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.