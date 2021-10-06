Bomb squad responds after live grenade accidentally brought to police department

CNN - Regional

By Mary Grace Eppes

OXFORD, Mississippi (WAPT) — The bomb squad responded to the Oxford Police Department Tuesday after a citizen mistakenly brought a live grenade into the building.

According to investigators, an individual brought what they though was an inert grenade to the police station. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was called to assess and determined the grenade was possibly live.

The Tupelo Police Department’s Bomb Squad responded to the scene. Several hours later, the situation was resolved and the all clear was given.

