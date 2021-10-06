At least 20 killed after 5.7-magnitude earthquake hits southwestern Pakistan

News

By Sophia Saifi and Azaz Syed, CNN

At least 20 people were killed and nearly 200 injured after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday, according to welfare organization the Edhi Foundation.

The quake struck near the remote, mountainous city of Harnai in Balochistan province at about 3 a.m. local time, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

It measured at an initial depth of 20.8 kilometers (12.9 miles), according to the USGS.

Some houses have collapsed in Harnai following the quake, according to the Balochistan Levies Force, the paramilitary law enforcement group in the province.

“Since 3 a.m. the rescue operation has been underway. The injured have been taken to the hospital via helicopter,” said Sohail Afridi, the district commissioner of Harnai, adding the situation is “currently under control.”

Harnai is located in a rural area and not easily accessible, the Edhi Foundation told CNN.

A road leading to Harnai has been blocked by a landslide, according to the Balochistan Levies Force. A video posted by the paramilitary group on Twitter showed officers working to clear the road, removing debris by hand in the headlights of two vehicles.

The last time a major earthquake hit Balochistan was in September 2013. A 7.7-magnitude quake struck the remote, sparsely populated area of Awaran, killing at least 330 people and injuring 445 others.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sophia Saifi reported from Karachi and Azaz Syed reported from Islamabad.