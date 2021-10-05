Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:42 am

Two balloons crash into powerlines in Albuquerque

By Maggie Krajewski

Click here for updates on this story

    ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — A balloon got wrapped up in power lines in Albuquerque’s North Valley on Sunday.

Officials said no one was injured but the incident did cause a temporary power outage in the area.

PNM officials said their crews worked with first responders to keep everyone safe.

A short time later, another balloon crashed into power lines near 2ndStreet and Ranchitos. No injuries were reported in that crash either.

Officials remind those who witness a crash to not rush the balloon but call PNM and police first.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Author Profile Photo

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content