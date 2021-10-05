Brian Laundrie’s sister says she does not know where he is, and ‘I’d turn him in’

News

By Gregory Lemos and Jason Hanna, CNN

The sister of Brian Laundrie has doubled down on her assertion she has no idea where he is, as authorities search for him after the death of his fiancee Gabby Petito.

“No, I do not know where Brian is. … I’d turn him in,” Cassie Laundrie said in an exclusive interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America” that aired Tuesday.

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito’s death, they are looking for him, in part over a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person’s debit card.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.