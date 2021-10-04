Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics
Biden tells House progressives spending package needs to be between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion

President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walk out after a meeting with House Democrats on Capitol Hill on Friday.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi walk out after a meeting with House Democrats on Capitol Hill on Friday.

By Manu Raju, Annie Grayer and Ryan Nobles, CNN

President Joe Biden said in a virtual meeting with a group of House progressives on Monday that the top line of the social safety net package needs to come down to somewhere between $1.9 trillion and $2.2 trillion, according to two sources familiar with the call.

Biden told the group, according to one of the sources, that was the range he felt Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema would accept but did not specify further within that range.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

