1 killed in crash on HWY 101 near Arroyo Hondo Preserve

GAVIOTA, Calif. – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 101 near the Arroyo Hondo Preserve.

According to the California Highway Patrol online incident log, a Jeep collided with the hillside off the side of the northbound lane of the highway.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was killed in the crash, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.

Traffic restrictions were put in place but CHP said the roadways were open as of 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by CHP.