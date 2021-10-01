Missing Oxnard man located safe in Mexico

News

OXNARD, Calif. -- A missing Oxnard elderly man was found safe on Friday morning.

After a couple days of searching, Oxnard police located Javier Humberto Martinez, 75 from Oxnard on Friday morning.

Martinez was located at the U.S. and Mexico border.

During the police investigation, they found that Martinez was living safely in Mexico for the last week.

Martinez was last seen by a family member on Friday, Sept. 24, as he was getting on a Gold Coast Transit bus in the area of Lantana Street and Gonzales Road.

He is currently in the process of being reunited with his family.