Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:21 am

Australia-EU trade talks delayed amid submarine row

KEYT

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — A round of free trade talks between the European Union and Australia has been postponed in the wake of a dispute over Canberra’s decision to cancel a multibillion-euro French submarine deal. The EU commission spokesperson in charge of trade did not give any specific reason for the postponement. The EU launched negotiations for a trade agreement with Australia in 2018. The 12th round of talks was scheduled to take place later this month. Australia had signed the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) deal in 2016 with French majority state-owned Naval Group in 2016 to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines. But Australia canceled the deal last month as part of an alliance with the United States and Britain.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content