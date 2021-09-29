7 students arrested after 2 stabbed in fight at Annapolis High School

CNN - Regional

By CBS Baltimore Staff

ANNAPOLIS, MD (WJZ) — Seven students were arrested after two boys were stabbed in a fight Wednesday morning at Annapolis High School. The school was placed on lockdown for about two hours after the fight.

The two students hurt in the fight were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. All involved were minors.

An Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson said two school resource officers responded to a fight at the top of a stairwell between a group of people. As officers approached, a teacher reportedly yelled, “He has a knife!”

The spokesperson said the officers quickly disarmed and detained the armed student, and they then noticed two students had been stabbed.

The spokesperson said they believe the root of the fight originated off school property. The spokesperson noted there is a potential for more arrests as the investigation continues.

The following email was sent to parents by Anne Arundel County Public Schools:

Hello Annapolis High School families. This update message is to let you know that the lockdown at the school has been lifted and students are now in their third-period classes. All students remain safe and supervised. Two people have been transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. We will provide more details later today when we have them. Thank you.

Detectives are asking anyone with any video or information to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

