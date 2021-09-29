39 to resign from Truman Medical Center/University Health over vaccine mandate

CNN - Regional

By KMBC 9 News Staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) — Truman Medical Center/University Health said 39 employees have chosen to resign their jobs rather than to comply with the health system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Truman Medical Center said it employs about 5,000 people.

The vaccine mandate was announced in July. It was the first hospital system in the Kansas City area to require all staff members to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Employees had until Sept. 20 to get fully vaccinated.

Hospital officials said the vaccine requirement is consistent with long-standing practices requiring health care workers to be vaccinated against serious infectious diseases for the safety of patients and staff.

