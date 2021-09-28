Teens in musician Kyle Yorlets’ death appear in court

CNN - Regional

By JOSEPH WENZEL, DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGER

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Two of the teens charged in a Nashville musician’s death faced a judge on Tuesday morning.

Last year, a judge ruled Decorrious Wright and Diamond Lewis will be tried as adults for the death of Kyle Yorlets. He was shot and killed outside his home in 2019.

Both Wright and Lewis were under 18 years old at the time of the shooting.

Lewis appeared in court and her trial was confirmed for Oct. 25. Wright was not present. People did expect him to take a plea deal but that may happen down the line. These trials will be separate.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.